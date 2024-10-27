Attack on Iranian Police Convoy Kills 10 Officers in Restive Province

An attack Saturday on an Iranian police convoy in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan resulted in the deaths of at least 10 officers, according to state media reports. The ambush occurred in Gohar Kuh, approximately 1,200 kilometers southeast of Tehran, but details remain scarce.

Authorities have not identified any suspects, and no group has claimed responsibility for the assault. An advocacy group for the Baluch people, HalVash, shared images and videos depicting a disabled police truck riddled with bullet holes. One photo showed the bodies of two police officers inside the vehicle. HalVash reported that two security force vehicles were targeted and that all occupants were killed.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency stated that Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni ordered an investigation into the incident, referring to the “martyrdom of a number of police.” The attack comes amid longstanding tensions in Sistan and Baluchestan, one of Iran’s poorest and most volatile provinces.

The region borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a predominantly Sunni Muslim population, contrasting with Iran’s Shiite majority. This has led to strained relations with the central government. For over two decades, the area has experienced a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalist groups seeking greater autonomy. Groups like Jaish al-Adl have previously conducted hit-and-run attacks against security forces.

Mass casualty events have occurred in the past, including attacks in April and last December that resulted in multiple deaths on both sides. Verifying information in the province is challenging due to its remote location and restricted access.

The assault on the police convoy follows Israel’s launch of major airstrikes against military targets in Iran early Saturday morning, escalating regional tensions. It is unclear whether there is any connection between the two events.

Meanwhile, the Taliban announced they are investigating reports that Afghan migrants were killed by Iranian security forces in the region earlier in October, an incident that could further strain relations between Iran and Afghanistan.