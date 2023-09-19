Azerbaijan Initiates Local ‘Anti-Terror’ Operations in Karabakh After Recent Attacks

Azerbaijan on Tuesday commenced localized “anti-terror” operations Tuesday in the Karabakh region, following multiple attacks that resulted in civilian and military casualties. A vehicle from the Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads was struck earlier Tuesday by a landmine, believed to be planted by Armenian reconnaissance groups, killing two civilians. On the same day, another vehicle carrying military personnel hit a mine, leading to further casualties among Azerbaijani soldiers.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry issued a statement that the operations were necessary to secure the region, disarm Armenian armed groups, and ensure the safety of civilians and military personnel. The ministry said only military targets are being targeted, in accordance with the Trilateral Statement signed in November 2020, aimed at restoring regional peace and Azerbaijan’s constitutional order. High-precision weapons were being used to incapacitate Armenian military positions and assets.

(Courtesy Lion Udler/Telegram)

“The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities,” the Defense Ministry confirmed.