Bahrain Proposes Hostage Exchange To Pause Israel-Hamas Conflict

Calls for humanitarian aid and two-state solution

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa has proposed a “hostage trade” between Hamas and Israel as a step towards halting the current conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In his address at the IISS Manama Dialogue, Prince Salman emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution for lasting peace and security, citing the United States as an integral player in achieving this goal.

Calling for direct action, Prince Salman urged Hamas to release Israeli women and children held in Gaza, suggesting Israel should reciprocate by freeing Palestinian women and children from its prisons. He described this exchange as a means to allow grieving and reflection on the crisis’s origins.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions and casualties, with more than 12,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in the conflict. Bahrain, a key US ally hosting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, established diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020. However, recent developments saw the departure of Israel’s ambassador from Bahrain amid Arab world outrage over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Prince Salman highlighted the forced displacement of Palestinians, potential Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, and military threats from Gaza towards Israel as red lines in the conflict. He also called for Palestinian elections post-war, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he believes will ensure regional stability.