Bahrain Recalls Envoy, Halts Economic Interactions with Israel Over Gaza Clashes
(Illustrative) Feb. 12, 2015. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Bahrain Recalls Envoy, Halts Economic Interactions with Israel Over Gaza Clashes

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2023

Bahrain asserts support for Palestinians, pulls ambassador from Israel

Bahrain has reportedly recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties due to the recent conflict in Gaza. The Bahraini Council of Representatives affirmed this action underscores the nation’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Contrarily, Israel disputes these measures, stating through its Foreign Ministry that it has not been formally notified and describes relations with Bahrain as “stable.” The two nations established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords.

Meanwhile, international responses have varied, with Bolivia cutting ties with Israel, citing Palestinian casualties in Gaza, and Jordan, Chile, and Colombia withdrawing their ambassadors. Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat has criticized Bolivia’s move, accusing them of yielding to terrorism and siding with Hamas.

