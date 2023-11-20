Donate
Bahrain’s Crown Prince Condemns Hamas, Calls for Hostage Release
Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa speaks at the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue, Nov 18, 2023. (Screenshot: YouTube)
The Media Line Staff
11/20/2023

Historic denouncement of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack by Arab leader

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa made a historic statement as the first Arab leader to publicly denounce Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack during the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue security summit. In his address, Khalifa unequivocally condemned the Hamas-initiated onslaught that resulted in the killing of over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, mainly civilians, and the taking of more than 240 hostages. He emphasized the need to protect innocent lives, which he said was, both in Islam and Judaism, “a duty and a moral responsibility.”

While criticizing the attacks as barbaric and indiscriminate, Khalifa also did not withhold criticism of Israel’s subsequent air campaign in Gaza, which resulted in significant civilian casualties. He highlighted the need to break the cycle of violence and urged for the release of hostages by Hamas and noncombatants by Israel.

The Bahraini leader called for immediate humanitarian aid in Gaza and stressed the international community’s role in revitalizing the two-state solution as the only path to lasting security. His remarks, emphasizing the cessation of hostilities and the end of political posturing, mark a significant moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

