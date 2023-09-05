Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden Nominates Jack Lew as Next US Ambassador to Israel
Then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at the Brookings Institution, Aug. 31, 2016. (Paul Morigi/Brookings Institution)
News Updates
Joe Biden
Jack Lew
US ambassador to Israel
Republican Opposition
Iran Nuclear Deal

Biden Nominates Jack Lew as Next US Ambassador to Israel

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2023

In an announcement on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden named Jack Lew as his pick for the position of US ambassador to Israel, after the position was vacated over the summer by Tom Nides.

“Biden announced his intent to nominate Jacob J. Lew to serve as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the State of Israel,” read the official White House statement, going on to enumerate Lew’s numerous accomplishments, including many in government service.

“Among the highlights of his long and distinguished career in public service, Lew served as secretary of the treasury for President Obama and had broad responsibilities for economic diplomacy. In addition, he held positions as deputy secretary of state for management and resources and as chief of staff,” the statement continued.

The announcement was met with opposition from a group of Republican lawmakers, who wrote an open letter to President Biden expressing “serious concern” over Lew, claiming that the nomination “has the potential to strain relations with our strongest ally and the only democracy in the Middle East.”

They cited Lew’s work in drafting then-President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, as well as his frequent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.