Biden Nominates Jack Lew as Next US Ambassador to Israel

In an announcement on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden named Jack Lew as his pick for the position of US ambassador to Israel, after the position was vacated over the summer by Tom Nides.

“Biden announced his intent to nominate Jacob J. Lew to serve as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the State of Israel,” read the official White House statement, going on to enumerate Lew’s numerous accomplishments, including many in government service.

“Among the highlights of his long and distinguished career in public service, Lew served as secretary of the treasury for President Obama and had broad responsibilities for economic diplomacy. In addition, he held positions as deputy secretary of state for management and resources and as chief of staff,” the statement continued.

The announcement was met with opposition from a group of Republican lawmakers, who wrote an open letter to President Biden expressing “serious concern” over Lew, claiming that the nomination “has the potential to strain relations with our strongest ally and the only democracy in the Middle East.”

They cited Lew’s work in drafting then-President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, as well as his frequent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.