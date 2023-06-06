Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Conveys US Commitment to Israel, Denounces Settlement Annexation at AIPAC
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, July 28, 2022. (US Institute of Peace/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
AIPAC
two-state solution
settlement expansion
Israel-Saudi relations

Blinken Conveys US Commitment to Israel, Denounces Settlement Annexation at AIPAC

The Media Line Staff
06/06/2023

Speaking at the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the US’s commitment to achieving a two-state solution and cautioned that settlement expansion or annexation of the West Bank would be obstacles to peace.

He described settlement expansion as “an obstacle to the horizon of hope that we seek.”

“Any move toward annexation of the West Bank, de facto or de jure, disruption of the historic status quo at holy sites, the continuing demolitions of homes, and the evictions of families that have lived in those homes for generations, damage prospects for two states. They also undermine the basic daily dignity to which all people are entitled,” Blinken said.

The response was muted when Blinken criticized settlement expansion, but the audience warmed when the secretary of state affirmed the US’s commitment to Israel and to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Blinken also said the US would work to promote relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He will be in Saudi Arabia Tuesday through Thursday and will discuss normalization during that visit, he said.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington has not commented on Blinken’s statement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.