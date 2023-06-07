Blinken Meets With Saudi Crown Prince, Advocates for Normalization With Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday to discuss economic cooperation between Middle Eastern nations.

In a statement, the US State Department said Blinken and the crown prince “affirmed their shared commitment to advance stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond.”

In a public appearance on Monday, Blinken said the US would advocate for the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Blinken and the crown prince also “discussed deepening economic cooperation, especially in the clean energy and technology fields,” the State Department said.

The two also discussed oil prices, Chinese and Russian influence in Saudi Arabia, and a path to peace in Yemen. Blinken is expected to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Thursday to discuss the threat of the Islamic State group, before leaving Riyadh.