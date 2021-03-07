Give the Gift of Trusted News!

British-Iranian Woman Freed in Iran But Due In Court Again
A photo of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen among candles during a fourth-birthday vigil for her daughter Gabriella opposite the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, King Charles Street, London, on June 11, 2019. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
News Updates
British-Iranian aid worker
Iran
prison

British-Iranian Woman Freed in Iran But Due In Court Again

The Media Line Staff
03/07/2021

A British-Iranian woman who was held for nearly five years in jail in Iran over accusations of spying and attempting to overthrow Iran’s government, and for the last year under house arrest, had her electronic tag removed, signaling the end of her sentence. But Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, has been summoned to court on another charge. She is scheduled to appear in an Iranian court on March 14 for participating in “propaganda against the system” for her participation in a demonstration in front of Iran’s embassy in London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was under house arrest at her parents’ house after being taken out of prison due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday went to visit her elderly grandmother after her electronic monitoring device was removed, the BBC reported.

She was arrested in April 2016 while visiting her parents in Iran with her British-born daughter, Gabriella, who is now six years old. She has not seen her husband in person since 2016, according to the BBC. Her British passport has not been returned to her, according to the report. She was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charity arm of the news agency, at the time of her arrest.

