The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
British PM Sunak Visits Israel, Pledges Support in Fight Against Hamas
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Oct. 19, 2023. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
News Updates
Rishi Sunak
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Israel
Terror Attacks

British PM Sunak Visits Israel, Pledges Support in Fight Against Hamas

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Israel on Thursday to offer support in the aftermath of the October 7 terror attacks. Sunak said he “absolutely supports Israel to defend itself in line with international law.” In a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sunak expressed solidarity and pledged ongoing support for Israel’s fight against Hamas.

Netanyahu compared the situation to “the world’s darkest hour,” relating it to past challenges against Nazis and ISIS. He also indicated that Israel was on the brink of expanding its peace agreements in the Middle East before the attacks took place.

During the attacks, approximately 2,500 terrorists penetrated Israel’s borders, killing around 1,400 civilians. Six British citizens were also killed.

Sunak also highlighted that the Palestinian people are “victims of Hamas too,” acknowledging Israel’s efforts to allow humanitarian access to Gaza.

On the other hand, international sentiment for Israel has dimmed, particularly following erroneous reports of an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital.

Sunak made no mention of toppling Hamas, which Israel has stated is a war aim.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.