Brown Campus Gunman Linked to Killing of MIT Professor: Suspect Found Dead in Apparent Suicide 

The suspect in the Brown University mass shooting and the killing of an MIT professor has been identified as 48-year-old Portuguese national and former Brown graduate student Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, who was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday evening.

According to officials, Valente is believed to have carried out the December 13 attack inside a first-floor classroom in Brown’s engineering building, where a review session for an economics course was underway, killing two students and wounding nine others before fleeing. Investigators say surveillance and traffic cameras later placed a gray Nissan Sentra he had rented near the Brown campus on multiple days leading up to the shooting.

Authorities in Massachusetts have also linked Valente to the Monday night killing of MIT professor Nuno F. G. Loureiro, who was fatally shot in the foyer of his Brookline residence. Prosecutors said the connection between the two crimes was only firmly established in the last 24 to 48 hours, citing evidence including surveillance footage near Loureiro’s building and records showing Valente’s movements in the Boston area.

Officials stated that Valente had previously attended Brown in the early 2000s but did not complete his PhD program, and that he was carrying a bag with two firearms when his body was discovered in the storage facility. Investigators say the motive for both the university attack and the professor’s killing remains unclear, and they continue to review digital and forensic evidence.