Car Bomb Kills at Least 30 Security Force Members in Afghanistan

A car bomb targeting Afghan security force members killed at least 30 members of the public protection force in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni. The attack on Sunday also damaged civilian homes in the area, Reuters reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, one of several car bombings in recent months which have taken place despite peace talks taking place in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, an insurgent Islamic fundamentalist movement, which has been waging a civil war for the last two decades. A second car bombing attack on Sunday in the eastern province of Zabul targeted the convoy of Haji Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of the provincial council of Zabul. At least three people were killed in that attack, though Haqbayan sustained only minor injuries. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.