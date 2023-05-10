Cease-fire Negotiated Amid Escalating Violence Between Israel and Islamic Jihad

Islamic Jihad has sought a cease-fire with Israel through neutral third parties, including Egypt, following escalated violence involving around 400 rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes targeting the group’s infrastructure. At least 21 Palestinians, including three senior Islamic Jihad militants and 10 civilians, were killed. The cease-fire is expected to take effect at 9 pm local time on Wednesday.

Despite the violence, both sides demonstrated restraint, with Israel targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction and avoiding Hamas. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

Egypt’s Extra News television channel reported the cease-fire, and Israeli officials confirmed Egypt’s efforts to facilitate one. However, Israel stated that it would evaluate the situation based on actions, not declarations.

Tensions could rise again with Israeli police permitting a Jewish ultranationalist parade next week, celebrating Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem. In past years, the march through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City has often resulted in friction with local Palestinians. The region remains on edge, with air raid sirens continuing to sound and schools in southern Israel closed until at least Friday.