Crown Prince Unveils Strategy To Make Saudi Arabia Global Logistics Powerhouse
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman
logistics
Vision 2030
diversification

Crown Prince Unveils Strategy To Make Saudi Arabia Global Logistics Powerhouse

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2023

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans on Sunday to establish over 50 logistics centers across the kingdom, aiming to turn Saudi Arabia into a worldwide logistics hub. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the project is designed to bolster the country’s logistical sector infrastructure, diversify its economy, and heighten its allure as a top investment location.

The plan outlines 59 centers, covering more than 100 square kilometers (39 square miles). Locations for the centers include 12 in Riyadh, 12 in Mecca, 17 in the Eastern Region, and 18 elsewhere in Saudi Arabia. Slated for completion by 2030, these facilities will streamline local industries’ export processes and bolster e-commerce through quick connections between logistics and distribution centers nationwide.

This initiative comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an ambitious program aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on oil by promoting sectors like tourism, entertainment, and logistics.

