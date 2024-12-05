Cyprus Turns to Israel for Air Defense Upgrade After Russian Supply Disruptions

Cyprus has received its first delivery of an Israeli-made air defense system as the Mediterranean island nation shifts away from traditional Russian suppliers to bolster its military capabilities.

Local media reported on Thursday that the delivery of the Barak MX anti-aircraft system began earlier this week. Cypriot officials, while declining to confirm specifics, emphasized the importance of enhancing the country’s defense.

“We will, and are doing everything necessary to bolster the deterrence force of Cyprus, not only because we are a country under occupation, but also as an EU member state in a region of particular geo-strategic importance,” Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters.

The Barak MX system will replace the older, Russian-made Tor M1 system, which has faced maintenance and upgrade challenges due to EU sanctions on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. A senior Cypriot source indicated the sanctions have left Cyprus’s existing systems without spare parts and prevented necessary upgrades, prompting the pivot to other suppliers, including Israel and EU countries.

The upgrade comes amid ongoing tensions with Turkey, which has occupied northern Cyprus since 1974. Cyprus’s last attempt to enhance its air defense in 1998 with Russian S-300 missiles led to a military standoff with Turkey, forcing the system’s relocation to Crete.