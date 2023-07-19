Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Deadly Bus Collision in Southern Algeria Claims 34 Lives
(Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Algeria
bus collision
Tamanrasset province
traffic accidents

Deadly Bus Collision in Southern Algeria Claims 34 Lives

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2023

A catastrophic highway collision in southern Algeria between a bus and a pickup truck has resulted in the deaths of 34 people and the injury of another 12, according to a statement released by Algerian Civil Defense on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 4 am in Tamanrasset province in the Sahara Desert, causing a large fire that engulfed both vehicles and entrapped all the passengers.

Emergency workers were pictured online removing victims in body bags from the entangled wreckage of the charred bus and truck. The driver’s side of the truck was notably crushed by the impact. Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the crash.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another bus accident in northern Algeria just two weeks ago that killed eight people and injured 17. The official Algeria Press Service reported earlier this month that more than 300 people had died in over 11,000 traffic accidents throughout Algeria between May 1 and July 11.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.