Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Deadly Exchange of Fire Continues Along Lebanese-Israeli Border
UNIFIL armored personnel carrier, Oct. 26, 2023. (Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
UNIFIL
Lebanese-Israeli Border
civilian deaths
Hizbullah
drone attack

Deadly Exchange of Fire Continues Along Lebanese-Israeli Border

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2023

Rockets launched toward Northern Israel, Israeli military responds

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson Andrea Tenenti issued a stark warning about the escalating violence on the Lebanese-Israeli border, condemning a recent drone strike. Tenenti’s statement followed reports of an Israeli drone attack in the village of Aitaroun, which resulted in the accidental deaths of three children and their grandmother and injured their mother.

Approximately 30 rockets were fired by Hizbullah guerrillas from Lebanon into northern Israel, prompting return artillery fire from Israeli forces.

The clashes intensified as Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Naqoura, Jabal Blat, and Marwahin, resulting in the death of two Hizbullah fighters and bringing the militant group’s reported casualties to 66. Hizbullah retaliated with more missile strikes on Israeli sites in al-Malikiyah and Jal al-Deir and targeted the military equipment at Israel’s al-Rahib center.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.