Deadly Exchange of Fire Continues Along Lebanese-Israeli Border

Rockets launched toward Northern Israel, Israeli military responds

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokesperson Andrea Tenenti issued a stark warning about the escalating violence on the Lebanese-Israeli border, condemning a recent drone strike. Tenenti’s statement followed reports of an Israeli drone attack in the village of Aitaroun, which resulted in the accidental deaths of three children and their grandmother and injured their mother.

Approximately 30 rockets were fired by Hizbullah guerrillas from Lebanon into northern Israel, prompting return artillery fire from Israeli forces.

The clashes intensified as Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Naqoura, Jabal Blat, and Marwahin, resulting in the death of two Hizbullah fighters and bringing the militant group’s reported casualties to 66. Hizbullah retaliated with more missile strikes on Israeli sites in al-Malikiyah and Jal al-Deir and targeted the military equipment at Israel’s al-Rahib center.