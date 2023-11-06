Deadly Market Bombardment Amid Sudan Army and RSF Clashes

Civilians caught in crossfire as busy marketplace is shelled

Over 20 fatalities have been reported, with several wounded, as a marketplace in Omdurman, a suburb of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, was shelled amidst clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan’s Emergency Lawyers, an advocacy group, disclosed the incident in a recent statement.

A medical source informed AFP that the bombardment resulted in 15 deaths within the Al-Thawra neighborhood of Omdurman. The lawyers’ collective has sharply criticized the fighting factions for the continued violence in civilian-dense areas and urged an immediate ceasefire.

Despite ongoing peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hostilities persist not only in the capital but also throughout Darfur and the Kordofan region.