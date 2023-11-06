Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Deadly Market Bombardment Amid Sudan Army and RSF Clashes
A protester waves a Sudanese flag, April 29, 2023. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan conflict
Omdurman Market Shelling
Rapid Support Forces
civilian casualties
Sudan's Emergency Lawyers

Deadly Market Bombardment Amid Sudan Army and RSF Clashes

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2023

Civilians caught in crossfire as busy marketplace is shelled

Over 20 fatalities have been reported, with several wounded, as a marketplace in Omdurman, a suburb of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, was shelled amidst clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan’s Emergency Lawyers, an advocacy group, disclosed the incident in a recent statement.

A medical source informed AFP that the bombardment resulted in 15 deaths within the Al-Thawra neighborhood of Omdurman. The lawyers’ collective has sharply criticized the fighting factions for the continued violence in civilian-dense areas and urged an immediate ceasefire.

Despite ongoing peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hostilities persist not only in the capital but also throughout Darfur and the Kordofan region.

Since conflicts erupted in mid-April, the death toll has surpassed 9,000, and nearly six million people have been displaced, signaling a deepening humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.