Documents Reveal Hamas Plotted To Attack Israeli Schools, Youth Centers
A map of kibbutzim along the Israel-Gaza border recovered from the body of a Hamas terrorists by Israeli first responders. (Screenshot: X)
Hamas
Sa'ad
Israeli Defense Forces
hostages
civilian casualties

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2023

Documents discovered by Israeli first responders and shared with NBC News reveal detailed plans by Hamas to target schools and a youth center in the Israeli kibbutz Sa’ad, with the intent to “kill as many people as possible,” and abduct hostages into the Gaza Strip. One plan specified that “Combat Unit 1” was to target a school while “Combat Unit 2” was to “collect hostages” and search a youth center.

The chilling documents, labeled “Top Secret” in Arabic, were found on the bodies of Hamas terrorists and indicate premeditated tactics to maximize civilian casualties, including children. An Israeli military source expressed astonishment at the “level of specificity” in the plans.

This news contradicts recent claims by Hamas that it did not target children. A recently released Hamas video showed armed terrorists holding Israeli children, including babies, hostage. Israeli authorities are still determining the death toll at Sa’ad and are investigating further, but the evidence suggests a larger, coordinated effort by Hamas to target civilian areas.

