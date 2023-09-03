Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dozens Injured as Rival Eritrean Groups Clash with Each Other and Police in Tel Aviv
Israeli police arrest a protester during the Eritrean violence in Tel Aviv, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Eritrea
Asylum Seekers
street violence
Isaias Afwerki
Benjamin Netanyahu

Dozens Injured as Rival Eritrean Groups Clash with Each Other and Police in Tel Aviv

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2023

More than 100 people were injured when hundreds of Eritrean asylum seekers from rival groups clashed with each other and with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv on Saturday in one of the most violent street confrontations in living memory.

Among the injured were 30 police officers and three protesters hit by police fire.

The violence broke out between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government as the country’s embassy held an official event at a nearby venue in south Tel Aviv to mark 30 years of rule by President Isaias Afwerki.

Police said the rival groups had received permission to hold separate events and had promised to stay away from each other.

However, anti-government protesters broke through the police barriers. In violence lasting several hours, rioters from both sides tore through the neighborhood, smashing shop and car windows and throwing rocks at police, and fighting each other in street battles with clubs, wooden planks, pieces of metal, rocks, and at least one axe.

Hundreds of Israeli police in riot gear and others on horseback battled to quell the violence, and shot tear gas and stun grenades at the rioters, as well as live rounds. Police said the officers resorted to live fire when they felt their lives were in danger.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated 114 people for injuries, including 30 police. The injured, some of them seriously wounded, were taken to several hospitals, and one hospital administrator described the incident as a “mass casualty” event on a scale he could not recall.

Police arrested 39 people and confiscated weapons, including tasers, knives, and clubs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss action against those who participated in the clashes, including deportations. Eritreans comprise the majority of the more than 30,000 African asylum seekers in Israel. Eritrea has one of the world’s worst human rights records and asylum seekers in Israel and elsewhere say they fear death if they return.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.