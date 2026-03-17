Drones, Rockets Strike US Embassy in Baghdad as Regional Attacks Spread

Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the US Embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, Iraqi security sources said, calling it the most intense such attack in the area since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

A Reuters witness reported seeing at least three drones heading toward the embassy. The C-RAM air defense system intercepted two of them, while a third struck the embassy compound, where fire and smoke were seen rising.

The Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Front released video showing a drone flying close to the embassy.

The Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Front (PMF) released footage showing an FPV drone flying freely near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/fenb3Dd3cV — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 17, 2026

Elsewhere in Iraq, a strike hit a house in the al-Jadriyah neighborhood, killing four people. A security source told AFP that initial reports indicated two of those killed were “Iranian advisers” to Tehran-backed groups.

Across the region, additional strikes were reported targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

In the United Arab Emirates, a strike caused a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Oil operations in the Shah field remained interrupted on Tuesday after a missile attack on Monday struck the Shah oil field, one of the world’s largest sour gas fields.

In Oman, the British Maritime Trade Center reported that a projectile struck an oil tanker, causing damage but no injuries.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry said two medical staff members were injured at an ambulance center by falling debris. No further details were provided.

The attacks come as hostilities linked to the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to expand across multiple countries in the region, with strikes affecting diplomatic sites, energy facilities, and civilian areas.