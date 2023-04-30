Ebrahim Raisi To Arrive in Syria Wednesday for First Iranian Presidential Visit Since 2010

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Syria Wednesday and Thursday, marking the first official visit to the country by an Iranian president since 2010.

Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian president, confirmed the visit, writing on Twitter: “West Asia has undergone a tense period of geopolitical change with 2 results: victory of Iran & failure of the US. This Resistance will be celebrated in the visit of president Raisi to Syria. Qasem Soleimani taught us successful diplomacy is rooted in being powerful in the field.”

Raisi’s two-day visit to Damascus will reportedly include discussions with Syrian President Bashar Assad on strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation, especially in the economic sector.