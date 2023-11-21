Egypt Firmly Opposes Forced Relocation of Palestinians, Seeks Just Resolution

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, speaking in a parliament session, reaffirmed Egypt’s staunch opposition to the “forced displacement” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Sinai Peninsula. He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to a just solution to the Palestinian issue, asserting that it will not be resolved at Egypt’s expense.

Madbouly underscored Egypt’s readiness to protect its borders against any potential influx of Palestinians and highlighted the detrimental impact of ongoing military operations in Gaza on regional security and stability. He also reiterated Egypt’s adherence to the peace treaty with Israel, expecting reciprocal respect from Israel, particularly in light of its actions in Gaza and the indirect threat they could pose to Egypt.

The Egyptian Prime Minister maintained the open status of the Rafah border crossing, the sole connection point with Gaza, since the crisis onset. He noted that Egypt has provided over 11,200 tons of aid to Gaza as of Nov. 19, in stark contrast to the combined 3,000 tons from 30 other donating countries.

Madbouly reiterated Egypt’s vision for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, advocating for a two-state solution. The Rafah crossing remains a critical lifeline for Gazans, through which humanitarian aid has been consistently transported since Oct. 21. Egypt’s role as a regional mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been pivotal since its peace treaty with Israel in 1979.