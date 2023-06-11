Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt Tightens Entry Rules for Sudanese Nationals Amid Ongoing Conflict
News Updates
Egypt
Sudan
Visa
Refugees
civil conflict

Egypt Tightens Entry Rules for Sudanese Nationals Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Media Line Staff
06/11/2023

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday declared that Sudanese nationals seeking refuge from the ongoing war will now need visas to enter the country. This announcement comes after over 200,000 Sudanese individuals have sought shelter in Egypt since the civil conflict erupted in Sudan in April. These new arrivals join an already established Sudanese community of 5 million people in Egypt.

The ministry’s statement clarified that this measure, which comes after over 50 days of crisis, aims to curb “illegal activities by individuals and groups on the Sudanese side of the border, who forged entry visas,” rather than to obstruct refugee entries.

The unrest in Sudan, with opposing forces led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has displaced nearly 1.9 million people and claimed 1,800 lives. The US and Saudi Arabia brokered a 24-hour cease-fire on Saturday, a temporary respite from the ongoing fighting.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.