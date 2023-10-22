The Media Line
Egyptian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza; Israel Prepares ‘Next Stage of War’
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike, Oct. 22, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
displaced and evacuated
Hamas-Israel war
IDF
Humanitarian Aid

Egyptian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza; Israel Prepares ‘Next Stage of War’

The Media Line Staff
10/22/2023

20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing

As the 16th day of conflict between Israel and Hamas unfolded, 20 trucks carrying Egyptian-donated medical aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, breaking a two-week blockade. 

Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office, stated that the aid falls short of alleviating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune also pledged urgent supplies, including food and medicine. 

Concurrently, the Cairo Peace Summit advocated for conflict de-escalation and a two-state solution. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to prepare for possible ground operations, drafting over 300,000 reserve soldiers. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the northern border amid escalating tensions with Hizbullah. 

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to release hostages held by Hamas. 

Since the October 7 massacre, about 1,400 Israelis and 4,385 Palestinians have died, with at least 60% of Gaza’s population displaced, according to UN data, and more than 500,000 Israelis evacuated from their homes.

The Media Line
