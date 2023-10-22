Egyptian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza; Israel Prepares ‘Next Stage of War’

20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing

As the 16th day of conflict between Israel and Hamas unfolded, 20 trucks carrying Egyptian-donated medical aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, breaking a two-week blockade.

Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office, stated that the aid falls short of alleviating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune also pledged urgent supplies, including food and medicine.

Concurrently, the Cairo Peace Summit advocated for conflict de-escalation and a two-state solution.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to prepare for possible ground operations, drafting over 300,000 reserve soldiers. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the northern border amid escalating tensions with Hizbullah.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to release hostages held by Hamas.

Since the October 7 massacre, about 1,400 Israelis and 4,385 Palestinians have died, with at least 60% of Gaza’s population displaced, according to UN data, and more than 500,000 Israelis evacuated from their homes.