Egyptian Opposition Politician Targeted With Spyware After Presidential Bid

Egyptian opposition politician Ahmed Altantawy was targeted multiple times with spyware after announcing plans to challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the 2024 elections, according to security researchers. Citizen Lab and Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered attempts to hack Altantawy’s smartphone using Predator spyware. The malware turns a phone into a remote eavesdropping device and can steal data.

Last week’s discovery prompted Apple to issue urgent operating system updates. Altantawy had kept his phone in “lockdown mode,” a security setting Apple recommends for users at high risk, such as journalists and rights activists in countries like Egypt. This likely thwarted the hacking attempts.

Researchers have “high confidence” that the Egyptian government is behind the attacks, given that the spyware was delivered from within Egypt and that Egypt is a known customer of Cytrox, Predator’s maker. Bill Marczak, an internet watchdog, said the capability for such widespread targeting is “scary.”

Altantawy, previously a journalist, has spoken out against El-Sisi’s crackdown on dissent, including forced disappearances and torture. He believes the hacking attempts aim to find compromising material to discredit him.