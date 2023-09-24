The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egyptian Opposition Politician Targeted With Spyware After Presidential Bid
News Updates
Ahmed Altantawy
Predator spyware
Citizen Lab
Egyptian opposition
Cybersecurity

Egyptian Opposition Politician Targeted With Spyware After Presidential Bid

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2023

Egyptian opposition politician Ahmed Altantawy was targeted multiple times with spyware after announcing plans to challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the 2024 elections, according to security researchers. Citizen Lab and Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered attempts to hack Altantawy’s smartphone using Predator spyware. The malware turns a phone into a remote eavesdropping device and can steal data.

Last week’s discovery prompted Apple to issue urgent operating system updates. Altantawy had kept his phone in “lockdown mode,” a security setting Apple recommends for users at high risk, such as journalists and rights activists in countries like Egypt. This likely thwarted the hacking attempts.

Researchers have “high confidence” that the Egyptian government is behind the attacks, given that the spyware was delivered from within Egypt and that Egypt is a known customer of Cytrox, Predator’s maker. Bill Marczak, an internet watchdog, said the capability for such widespread targeting is “scary.”

Altantawy, previously a journalist, has spoken out against El-Sisi’s crackdown on dissent, including forced disappearances and torture. He believes the hacking attempts aim to find compromising material to discredit him.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.