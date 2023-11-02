Egypt’s Rafah Crossing Opens, Allowing Evacuation from Gaza

Foreign nationals and wounded exit Gaza

Foreign passport holders and injured Palestinians were permitted to leave Gaza for Egypt, as the Rafah crossing was opened for the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The crossing’s opening is part of an arrangement orchestrated by Qatar, signaling a potential shift in the region’s tense standoff.

Among the 335 individuals who crossed into Egypt was a group of American citizens, the US State Department confirmed. Efforts are ongoing to facilitate the departure of more Americans and other foreign nationals.

76 Palestinians in need of medical treatment were also evacuated, indicating a humanitarian response to the crisis. The Palestinian Crossings Authority anticipated over 400 foreign passport holders to exit through the Rafah crossing in the upcoming days.

The White House acknowledged the expected departure of a number of American citizens, while other nations, including Germany, France, Britain, and Australia, have also reported their citizens among those who have left.

Despite these movements, the closure of Gaza’s borders since October 7 has left many still trapped within. The current conflict began when Hamas launched an attack involving 3,000 fighters into southern Israel, combined with a barrage of rocket fire, resulting in significant civilian casualties and hostages.

President Joe Biden, in a speech, credited Qatar for its diplomatic role and noted ongoing efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of additional Americans. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares for another visit to the region, lines at the Rafah crossing point to the desperate situation of those seeking exit, with foreign nationals from 44 countries and representatives from 28 agencies, including the United Nations, present in Gaza.