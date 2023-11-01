The Media Line
Erdoğan Announces Turkey’s Entry Into Hepatitis A Vaccine Production
HEPATITIS A vaccine (illustrative). May 23, 2023. (Frank Bienewald/LightRoc/Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
Hepatitis A Vaccine
Domestic Production
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
KeyVac Vaccine Production Center

Erdoğan Announces Turkey’s Entry Into Hepatitis A Vaccine Production

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2023

Self-reliance in healthcare: a new chapter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey will start domestic production of the Hepatitis A vaccine, reducing its reliance on foreign supplies. Speaking at the inauguration of the KeyVac Vaccine Production Center in Ankara, Erdoğan revealed that the new facility is a joint venture between Turkey’s Alagöz Holding and China’s Sinovac Biotech, covering a total factory area of 29,500 square meters.

“Turkey will become the fourth country to produce this vaccine to the highest standard,” Erdoğan stated. “Our dependence on foreign supplies will decrease, and we will also develop advanced, trained human resources,” he added.

This move comes as part of Turkey’s broader initiative to become more self-reliant in the healthcare sector. The KeyVac Vaccine Production Center will not only serve Turkey but also aims to export vaccines to other countries, enhancing its standing in global healthcare.

