EU Faces Surge in Asylum Applications, Highest Since 2015

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reported on Tuesday that asylum applications in the EU surged 28% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The agency recorded 519,000 requests across the 27-member bloc, Switzerland, and Norway, putting the EU on course for its highest influx of asylum-seekers since 2015-2016, primarily Syrians fleeing their country’s war.

Germany remains the top destination, particularly for Syrians and Afghans, accounting for 62% of all Syrian applications in the EU. Spain is the primary destination for Venezuelans, who generally receive humanitarian visas. The surge puts added strain on EU countries already hosting 4 million Ukrainian refugees due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Syrians and Afghans make up about a quarter of this year’s applications, followed by Venezuelans, Turks, Colombians, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis. Overall, 41% of applicants were granted some form of protection, though acceptance rates vary by nationality.

This spike comes after a significant decrease in numbers in 2017, following an EU deal with Turkey to restrict irregular border crossings, and the COVID-19 travel restrictions in 2020 and 2021. However, 2022 saw a 53% rise in applications, intensifying the pressure on many EU nations, the EUAA noted.