EU Faces Surge in Asylum Applications, Highest Since 2015
News Updates
EU
asylum applications
Syrian refugees
Germany
EUAA

EU Faces Surge in Asylum Applications, Highest Since 2015

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2023

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reported on Tuesday that asylum applications in the EU surged 28% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The agency recorded 519,000 requests across the 27-member bloc, Switzerland, and Norway, putting the EU on course for its highest influx of asylum-seekers since 2015-2016, primarily Syrians fleeing their country’s war.

Germany remains the top destination, particularly for Syrians and Afghans, accounting for 62% of all Syrian applications in the EU. Spain is the primary destination for Venezuelans, who generally receive humanitarian visas. The surge puts added strain on EU countries already hosting 4 million Ukrainian refugees due to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Syrians and Afghans make up about a quarter of this year’s applications, followed by Venezuelans, Turks, Colombians, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis. Overall, 41% of applicants were granted some form of protection, though acceptance rates vary by nationality.

This spike comes after a significant decrease in numbers in 2017, following an EU deal with Turkey to restrict irregular border crossings, and the COVID-19 travel restrictions in 2020 and 2021. However, 2022 saw a 53% rise in applications, intensifying the pressure on many EU nations, the EUAA noted.

