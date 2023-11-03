The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Explosion at US Military Base in Syria Raises Concerns Over Increased Drone Strikes
Artillery, Jul. 22, 2023. (Andrew Leeson/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria Explosion
US Military Base
drone attack
Hasakah Province
Iranian-backed Forces

Explosion at US Military Base in Syria Raises Concerns Over Increased Drone Strikes

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2023

US base in Shaddadi hit by suspected drone attack

An explosion occurred at a US military base in the Shaddadi area of Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province Thursday evening, reported by Sham FM, a pro-government radio station. The incident is suspected to be a drone attack. While details remain sparse, US bases in eastern Syria have faced increased drone assaults amid escalating tensions due to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has noted a spike in such attacks, attributed to Iranian-backed forces reacting to US backing of Israel.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.