Explosion at US Military Base in Syria Raises Concerns Over Increased Drone Strikes

US base in Shaddadi hit by suspected drone attack

An explosion occurred at a US military base in the Shaddadi area of Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province Thursday evening, reported by Sham FM, a pro-government radio station. The incident is suspected to be a drone attack. While details remain sparse, US bases in eastern Syria have faced increased drone assaults amid escalating tensions due to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has noted a spike in such attacks, attributed to Iranian-backed forces reacting to US backing of Israel.