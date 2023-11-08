Extensive Airstrikes by Syria and Russia Decimate Rebel Ranks in Idlib, Syria

In a significant blow to rebel forces in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, over 630 rebels have been killed in a joint operation by Syrian and Russian military. Vadim Collet, the head of the Russian Coordination Center in Damascus and Central Region, detailed the offensive, noting that it included more than 230 Russian air force airstrikes and over 900 artillery missions.

The rigorous campaign resulted in the death of 34 rebel leaders and 15 foreign experts, with an additional 450 individuals wounded. Furthermore, 1,125 rebel targets, such as observation sites, headquarters, and underground facilities, were destroyed.

This action comes in the wake of a devastating drone attack on a military academy in Syria’s central province of Homs on Oct. 5, which resulted in 80 deaths and left 240 injured, as reported by the Syrian Health Ministry. The joint forces’ operations signal a robust response to the threat posed by rebel factions in the region.