Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Far-Right Israeli Parliamentarian Avi Maoz To Lead ‘Jewish Identity Unit’ Amid Controversy
Noam party leader Avi Maoz. (Noam Party)
News Updates
Avi Maoz
Jewish Identity Unit
Israel
Education Ministry
Binyamin Netanyahu

Far-Right Israeli Parliamentarian Avi Maoz To Lead ‘Jewish Identity Unit’ Amid Controversy

The Media Line Staff
05/28/2023

Member of Knesset Avi Maoz, the sole representative of the Noam party in Israel’s parliament and a far-right figure known for his controversial views, is slated for a return to government as a deputy minister. Following a resolution proposed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that is expected to receive cabinet approval Sunday morning, Maoz is set to lead a new entity known as the Jewish Identity Unit. This appointment comes on the heels of Maoz’s support for the 2023-2024 budget, after he previously threatened to oppose it if the government didn’t pledge to advance the authority’s formation.

The Jewish Identity Unit, which aims to oversee external programs taught in schools, has ignited concerns due to Maoz’s past inflammatory remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. Critics fear that under Maoz’s leadership, the unit may scrutinize and potentially censor educational programs, particularly those dealing with LGBTQ+ issues and sex education.

Despite reassurances from Education Minister Yoav Kisch that the Education Ministry would retain authority over the programs, opposition Knesset members from Yesh Atid demanded transparency about an alleged agreement between Maoz and Netanyahu. They asserted that any deal trading Maoz’s support for the budget for his reinstatement in the government should be disclosed to the public.

Despite the opposition and concerns from numerous mayors and educational professionals, the recent budget includes substantial funding for Maoz’s new office—NIS 120 million (around $32 million) in 2023 and NIS 165 million in 2024. This marks a contentious return to power for Maoz following his brief resignation in February over perceived breaches of the coalition deal.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.