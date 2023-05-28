Far-Right Israeli Parliamentarian Avi Maoz To Lead ‘Jewish Identity Unit’ Amid Controversy

Member of Knesset Avi Maoz, the sole representative of the Noam party in Israel’s parliament and a far-right figure known for his controversial views, is slated for a return to government as a deputy minister. Following a resolution proposed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that is expected to receive cabinet approval Sunday morning, Maoz is set to lead a new entity known as the Jewish Identity Unit. This appointment comes on the heels of Maoz’s support for the 2023-2024 budget, after he previously threatened to oppose it if the government didn’t pledge to advance the authority’s formation.

The Jewish Identity Unit, which aims to oversee external programs taught in schools, has ignited concerns due to Maoz’s past inflammatory remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. Critics fear that under Maoz’s leadership, the unit may scrutinize and potentially censor educational programs, particularly those dealing with LGBTQ+ issues and sex education.

Despite reassurances from Education Minister Yoav Kisch that the Education Ministry would retain authority over the programs, opposition Knesset members from Yesh Atid demanded transparency about an alleged agreement between Maoz and Netanyahu. They asserted that any deal trading Maoz’s support for the budget for his reinstatement in the government should be disclosed to the public.

Despite the opposition and concerns from numerous mayors and educational professionals, the recent budget includes substantial funding for Maoz’s new office—NIS 120 million (around $32 million) in 2023 and NIS 165 million in 2024. This marks a contentious return to power for Maoz following his brief resignation in February over perceived breaches of the coalition deal.