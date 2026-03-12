Donate
FBI Warns California Police of Potential Iranian Drone Attack From Offshore Vessel
Federal Bureau of Investigation flag. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2026

Federal authorities warned law enforcement agencies in California that Iran could attempt to launch a drone attack from offshore vessels against targets in the state, according to information distributed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and reported by ABC News.

The bureau circulated the alert to police departments after obtaining intelligence indicating that Iran had allegedly considered carrying out a surprise unmanned aerial vehicle strike against locations in California if the United States conducted military action against the Islamic Republic.

“We recently acquired information that, as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” according to an alert distributed in late February.

The warning circulated while the US was participating in a joint military campaign with Israel targeting Iranian assets. Iran has responded to those operations by launching drones and missiles at locations across the Middle East.

A senior law enforcement official told ABC that investigators believe the scale of Iran and Israel’s 12-day military confrontation last June significantly damaged Tehran’s ability to carry out such an operation targeting the US.

Officials did not provide additional details about possible targets or operational plans. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Los Angeles declined to comment.

Separately, US intelligence agencies have also raised concerns about the growing use of unmanned aircraft by criminal groups operating along the southern border.

Authorities reviewed a September 2025 intelligence bulletin describing an unverified report involving Mexican cartel leaders.

“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” according to a September 2025 bulletin reviewed by ABC News.

“This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

