Fifth Missile from Yemen in a Week Intercepted by Israeli Forces
The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Wednesday morning, marking the fifth such attack in a week. Sirens blared across parts of Israel as the missile crossed into Israeli territory, triggering precautions against falling shrapnel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, reported that approximately nine people were injured while rushing to shelters. No casualties from missile debris have been reported.
“For the fifth time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelter as Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile attack,” the IDF stated in a post on X.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen has launched a series of drone and missile attacks toward Israel, describing them as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. These attacks come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The interception highlights Israel’s continued efforts to safeguard its airspace amid an uptick in cross-border threats. The repeated attacks by the Houthis have strained international shipping routes and further exacerbated security concerns in the region.