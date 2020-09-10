Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fire at Beirut Port Stretches Nerves of Local Residents
Lebanese firefighters attack Thursday’s blaze at Beirut’s port. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
Beirut port
Fire
tires
Oil
Explosion
ammonium nitrate
firefighters
helicopters
nerves

Fire at Beirut Port Stretches Nerves of Local Residents

The Media Line Staff
09/10/2020

Beirut’s port was once again the center of international attention on Thursday when a large fire broke out in almost the same location as the massive blast that caused widespread damage on August 4. No casualties were reported in Thursday’s blaze, which sent up billows of black smoke as old tires and oil burned throughout the day. The cause has yet to be determined. Authorities blocked all roads leading to the port and brought in helicopters to dump heavy loads of water in an effort to assist firefighters on the ground. The Lebanese capital is still reeling from last month’s explosion, which claimed the lives of nearly 200 people, injured over 6,500 and left hundreds of thousands of residents at least temporarily homeless. The blast was a result of what appears to have been the negligent storage of some 2,700 tons of highly volatile ammonium nitrate at a port warehouse. Some residents were reported to have fled the city due to Thursday’s fire, their nerves stretched to the limit.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.