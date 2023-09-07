Donate
Flash Floods Claim 5 Lives in Northwestern Turkey; Search for Missing Continues
Flash Floods Claim 5 Lives in Northwestern Turkey; Search for Missing Continues

The Media Line Staff
09/07/2023

The death toll from flash floods in the northwestern region of Turkey has risen to five, with search and rescue operations ongoing for one missing individual, according to local media reports. The disaster struck the town of İğneada in Kırklareli province, a popular Black Sea tourist destination and home to Turkey’s renowned floodplain forests.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that the area experienced intense rainfall in just a two-hour span, resulting in the flash floods that swept away bungalows at a campsite. “Heavy rainfall is happening all over the world due to climate change. We need to heed warnings of sudden downpours,” Yerlikaya said in a televised address.

Over 300 personnel are involved in the ongoing search and rescue operations, NTV broadcaster reported. Additionally, flash floods caused two deaths and 31 injuries in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

