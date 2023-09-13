The Media Line Stands Out

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Named Israel’s First Special Envoy for Innovation
(L-R) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy for innovation, Sept. 13, 2023. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
News Updates
Israel
Special Envoy for Innovation
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Eli Cohen
Jerusalem

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Named Israel’s First Special Envoy for Innovation

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Wednesday the creation of a new role within his ministry: special envoy for innovation. The first to fill this novel position is Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, co-founder of the Israel-UAE Business Council and an advocate for Israel’s innovation economy.

In her tenure as deputy mayor, Hassan-Nahoum has been pivotal in fostering Jerusalem’s innovation ecosystem and has been a robust proponent for Israeli advancements on the global stage. “I am incredibly honored to receive this appointment and look forward to amplifying Israel’s spirit of innovation,” Hassan-Nahoum said.

Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, lauded the appointment, stating, “Fleur has done wonders for the innovation ecosystem of Jerusalem and will no doubt do the same for Israel globally.”

Born in Gibraltar and a law graduate from King’s College London, Hassan-Nahoum emigrated to Israel in 2001. She has a broad spectrum of experience, from founding her communications firm, Message Experts, to steering economic development and foreign relations in Jerusalem.

