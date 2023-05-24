Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Declares 2024 Presidential Run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy for the 2024 race Wednesday, setting up a potential clash within the GOP and against former President Donald Trump. The 44-year-old revealed his decision via a Federal Election Commission filing and an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

DeSantis, previously a little-known congressman, has emerged as a prominent figure in contentious national debates over race, gender, and abortion, among other issues.

Despite his popularity among GOP primary voters, DeSantis faces questions about his far-right policies, campaign personality, and limited relationships within the Republican ecosystem. This announcement marks his ascension to the top tier of the Republican field, alongside Trump, in early public polling, fundraising, and campaign infrastructure.

His outspokenly conservative policies, mirroring Trump’s, include immigration stunts, education restrictions on LGBTQ+ topics, and restrictive abortion laws. However, he claims greater electability than Trump, who faces legal challenges and was connected with Republican losses in three consecutive national elections.

This announcement sets the stage for a potentially divisive GOP primary season, revealing the party’s struggle to transition from the Trump era while maintaining its conservative base.