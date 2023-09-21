Fresh Polio Cases Surface in Pakistan Despite Vaccination Efforts

Two sewage samples in Pakistan have tested positive for wild poliovirus, raising concerns over the spread of the disease, the Pakistani Health Ministry revealed on Wednesday. The samples were collected from Peshawar district in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 5 and from Pishin district in southwest Balochistan province on September 4.

According to the Health Ministry’s statement, this marks the 11th positive sample from Peshawar this year and the first in Balochistan since April 2021. Both districts had previously been targeted in a polio vaccination campaign in early August. Another national vaccination drive is scheduled to commence on October 2.

For the year, Pakistan has reported a total of two polio cases and 24 positive environmental samples.