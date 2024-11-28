Gaza Bombardment Intensifies, Killing 17 as Cease-fire Talks Stall

Israeli air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip escalated on Thursday, killing at least 17 Palestinians, according to medics in the enclave. The strikes targeted key areas in the northern and southern regions as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their campaign against Hamas.

In Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, two separate airstrikes hit a house and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan hospital, claiming six lives. In Khan Yunis in the south, four others died when an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle, medics reported.

The central Gaza town of Nuseirat, home to one of the area’s eight historic refugee camps, faced severe bombardments. Airstrikes demolished a multi-story building and struck roads near mosques, killing at least seven, according to health officials. Additional strikes in the western part of Nuseirat killed a woman and a child in tank shelling, while five others were killed in a nearby house.

Israeli tanks also advanced further into Rafah near the Egyptian border, residents said. However, the IDF has yet to issue a statement on the latest fighting.

The 13-month war, initiated after a deadly October 2023 Hamas-led assault on Israel, has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly its entire population and killing approximately 44,200 people, Gaza officials report. The campaign has left large portions of the territory in ruins, with little progress in ceasefire negotiations. Mediator Qatar recently suspended efforts to broker a truce, citing a lack of willingness from both sides to make concessions.