Gazans Flee South Under IDF Supervision

IDF coordinates humanitarian corridor

Hundreds of Gazans, some raising their arms and others holding white flags, were seen heading south in the Gaza Strip, following the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) instructions. IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared a video clip on social media, depicting the movement of civilians along the Strip’s Salah a-Din road toward the enclave’s southern areas.

Adraee announced the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, under the supervision of IDF soldiers, actively encouraging Gazans to vacate the northern Strip today. He stressed the urgency for civilians to move to safety, insinuating that Hamas leaders have already secured their own safety.

This directive comes as the IDF plans to intensify military operations in Gaza City, the administrative center for Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union. The IDF asserts that Hamas has previously hindered Palestinian evacuations and exploited civilians as human shields, citing an incident where Hamas militants attacked Israeli soldiers who were facilitating a humanitarian corridor last Saturday.