Hamas Rejects Egypt’s Cease-fire Deal, Netanyahu Criticized for Lack of Flexibility

Hamas has reportedly rejected a proposal for a short-term cease-fire and hostage release deal, according to the US State Department. The proposal, designed by Egyptian mediators, aimed to secure a 48-hour cease-fire in Gaza, releasing four Israeli hostages in exchange for roughly 100 Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas insisted on guarantees for a permanent withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which Israel refused.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the rejection in a call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stating that Hamas “refused to release even a limited number of hostages” for relief aid to Gaza’s residents. Egyptian mediators had hoped for an initial step toward a more lasting truce, but Hamas’s firm stance has stalled progress.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resistance to any deal that includes a full troop withdrawal has also been a factor in the stalled talks, with Israeli negotiators warning Netanyahu that inflexibility could leave hostages in Gaza indefinitely. The prime minister, however, faces pressure from far-right coalition partners to continue military action in Gaza.

Negotiations remain ongoing as Qatar and Egypt attempt to bring Hamas back to the table, though Israeli officials doubt the group will accept a limited cease-fire. Some in Netanyahu’s cabinet are exploring alternative offers, including potential financial incentives and safe passage for captors willing to release hostages.

Meanwhile, the Hostage Families Forum has demanded investigations into recent leaks allegedly undermining state security, warning that such actions jeopardize hostages’ lives. The forum’s statement follows recent allegations that Netanyahu’s office leaked documents framing Hamas as unwilling to release hostages, fueling domestic debate over the government’s handling of the crisis.