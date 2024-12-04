Donate
Hamas Threatens To ‘Neutralize’ Hostages if Israel Attempts Rescue Operations
Portraits of hostages taken on the October 7 attack by Palestinian are displayed at a memorial for the victims killed at or kidnapped from the Supernova music festival during the attack on the eve of the first anniversary in Tel Aviv on October 6, 2024. (GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2024

Hamas has warned its operatives to “neutralize” hostages if Israel attempts another rescue operation like the one conducted in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp in June, according to an internal statement dated November 22 and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The statement, circulated to factions by the intelligence unit of Hamas’ Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, alleged that Israel was planning a similar rescue mission but did not specify when it might occur. The group instructed its operatives to “tighten” living conditions for the captives in response to the potential threat and to carry out “neutralization orders” as an immediate reaction to any Israeli operation.

Hamas has held over 250 hostages since its October 7, 2023, attack on Israeli communities, which killed approximately 1,200 people. The June 9 Nuseirat operation by Israeli forces successfully rescued four hostages but resulted in significant casualties, with Palestinian officials reporting over 200 deaths.

The Hamas statement holds Israel “responsible for the fate of the hostages” and advises operatives not to consider the consequences of their actions if ordered to retaliate.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, speaking to Israeli media on Wednesday, stated that increasing military pressure on Hamas might create an opportunity to advance a hostage deal. However, Hamas’s warnings underscore the risks involved in any potential rescue efforts.

