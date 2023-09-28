Hamas To Request Municipal Elections in Gaza for First Time in 18 Years

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is planning to send an official request to the Palestinian Authority to hold municipal elections in the Gaza Strip for the first time in 18 years, Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Qassem said in a press statement that the group had agreed with all other Palestinian factions to send a message to the government in Ramallah demanding to hold municipal elections in Gaza, home to more than 2.3 million people.

His remarks came after a meeting between Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, and a delegation from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC).

Hisham Khalil, executive director of the CEC, told journalists that the commission had been informed of the full agreement of the Palestinian factions to hold local elections.

He said the delegation would convey their “positive attitude” to the Palestinian government in Ramallah to set a date soon for holding local elections.

Meanwhile, Munther al-Hayek, Fatah spokesman in Gaza, said in a statement that his party was also ready to hold municipal elections in Gaza, like those held in the West Bank.