The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas To Request Municipal Elections in Gaza for First Time in 18 Years
News Updates
Hamas
Palestinian Authority
municipal elections
Gaza Strip
Fatah

Hamas To Request Municipal Elections in Gaza for First Time in 18 Years

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2023

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is planning to send an official request to the Palestinian Authority to hold municipal elections in the Gaza Strip for the first time in 18 years, Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Qassem said in a press statement that the group had agreed with all other Palestinian factions to send a message to the government in Ramallah demanding to hold municipal elections in Gaza, home to more than 2.3 million people.

His remarks came after a meeting between Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, and a delegation from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC).

Hisham Khalil, executive director of the CEC, told journalists that the commission had been informed of the full agreement of the Palestinian factions to hold local elections.

He said the delegation would convey their “positive attitude” to the Palestinian government in Ramallah to set a date soon for holding local elections.

Meanwhile, Munther al-Hayek, Fatah spokesman in Gaza, said in a statement that his party was also ready to hold municipal elections in Gaza, like those held in the West Bank.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.