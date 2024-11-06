Harris and Biden Concede, Congratulate President-elect Trump on Election Triumph

Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in a comeback victory that returns him to the White House after four years. The election results have prompted reactions from both domestic and international leaders, setting the stage for significant changes in US policies.

US President Joe Biden called President-elect Trump Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory and invited him to the White House to discuss the transition, with staff coordinating a date “in the near future.” President Biden plans to address the nation tomorrow regarding the election results, which are expected to have significant implications for his legacy.

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded defeat in her speech on Wednesday, urging supporters to “keep fighting” despite the loss. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up,” she said. Harris emphasized accepting the results and engaging in a peaceful exchange of power. She pledged to assist Trump with the presidential transition, adding, “To everyone watching, do not despair. This is the time to roll up our sleeves. I know a lot of us feel like it is dark. … Let us fill the light with a billion stars. The light of faith, service, and truth. May that work guide us even in the face of setbacks.”

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Trump stated, “I’m not going to start a war; I’m going to stop wars,” signaling a potential shift in US foreign policy.

Elizabeth Pipko, a spokesperson for President-elect Trump, addressed concerns in Israel regarding his foreign policy stance. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 TV, she was asked about Trump’s comments on stopping wars. Pipko assured, “He wants the wars to end as soon as possible, but he wants it to end with a decisive victory for Israel,” aiming to alleviate fears that Trump might pressure Israel to halt its operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon without achieving its objectives. She criticized the Biden Administration for not being “decisive” in its support for Israel.

When questioned about whether Trump would permit Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, Pipko declined to comment, stating it was up to the incoming president to express his views on the matter when he takes office in January.