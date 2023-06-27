Hollywood Mogul Milchan Confirms Role in Netanyahu Media Manipulation Case

In the ongoing trial of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testified on Tuesday that he attempted to mediate a truce between feuding newspapers at the prime minister’s request. The aim, according to Milchan, was to soften the negative coverage of Netanyahu by one of the newspapers.

Speaking from Brighton, UK, Milchan stated that Netanyahu and his wife Sara sought to use his personal connections with newspaper proprietors Arnon “Noni” Mozes and the late Sheldon Adelson to strike a deal.

Milchan, a state witness in the trial, elaborated that the 2009 agreement included not harming the reputations of the prime minister and his wife. Mozes, who believed negative press in his paper would pressure Netanyahu into a deal with Adelson, had aimed to limit the circulation of Adelson’s free daily, Israel Hayom, a rival that eroded his profits.

The unsuccessful negotiation serves as the basis of the prosecution’s Case 2000 against Netanyahu, which accuses him of fraud and breach of trust.

Milchan also stands as a key witness in Case 1000, confirming he provided costly gifts to the Netanyahu family. The state charges that these gifts were improperly given alongside several requests from Milchan for help with his expiring US visa and extending Israeli tax breaks for returning citizens.

During the trial, the defense emphasized Milchan’s close relationship with Netanyahu, attempting to cast the gift-giving as a manifestation of their friendship. It also attempted to cast doubt on Milchan’s credibility by questioning the accuracy of his memory.