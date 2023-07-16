Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthi Attack in Yemen’s Taiz Province Kills Mother, Son
Yemeni children play among vehicles damaged in a drone attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's Taiz province, May 4, 2022. (Abdulnasser Alseddik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthi rebels
YEMEN
Taiz
Blockade
peace negotiations

Houthi Attack in Yemen’s Taiz Province Kills Mother, Son

The Media Line Staff
07/16/2023

Houthi rebels killed a mother and her son on Saturday in an attack on a residential area in Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz, according to a local medical official. The attack damaged several other houses and farms in the village of al-Hajamah in the al-Abous district.

The source, requesting anonymity, said this incident was the latest in a series of Houthi shellings on Taiz, a city under rebel siege for over seven years. The Houthis have implemented a rigorous blockade on Taiz, restricting access to major roads, which has led to prolonged delays for residents needing food and medical supplies.

The Yemeni government has demanded the lifting of this blockade as a primary condition during ongoing peace negotiations. Despite numerous negotiation rounds facilitated by the United Nations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels, a comprehensive resolution to the conflict remains elusive.

Yemen has been gripped by a destructive civil war since 2014, with the Houthis battling the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened to back the Yemeni government in 2015.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.