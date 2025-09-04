Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at Israel in 24 Hours; Katz Vows ‘10 Plagues’ in Response

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired a ballistic missile toward Israel on Thursday morning, the third such launch in 24 hours. The missile fell short, landing in an open area outside the country without causing casualties, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned the attacks in a message on X, referencing the biblical story of the Exodus. “The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of [death of] the firstborn – we will complete all ten plagues,” he wrote.

The military said one of the missiles fired Wednesday morning carried a cluster munition warhead. Another missile was intercepted later that evening. A day earlier, two missiles launched from Yemen disintegrated over Saudi Arabia before reaching Israeli territory. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The strikes are part of a renewed wave of missile and drone attacks following Israeli airstrikes that killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several cabinet members last week. In addition to targeting Israel directly, the Houthis have fired at ships linked to the country, though no hits have been confirmed.

According to Saudi media, senior Houthi officials have fled the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, fearing further Israeli strikes. The Houthis, whose slogan includes “Death to America, Death to Israel, [and] a Curse on the Jews,” began launching missiles at Israel and regional shipping in November 2023, a month after Hamas’ October 7 massacre in southern Israel.