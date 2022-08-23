Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner in Critical Condition in Israel

A Palestinian who has been on a 170-day hunger strike to protest being held in administrative detention by Israel is in critical condition. Khalil Awawdeh, 40, could die at any moment from a number of problems stemming from the hunger strike, Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights who examined Awawdeh earlier this month, told The Associated Press on Monday.

On Sunday, Israel’s Supreme Court turned down an appeal to release him due to his condition; the decision said that the court had viewed classified security information about the case and using that determined there was “solid and strong justification” to keep him in administrative detention. Under administrative detention, Israel holds Palestinians believed to be involved in terror activity without charge or trial for unspecified amounts of time that can last months or year.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad demanded Awawdeh’s release as part of the Egypt-brokered cease-fore with Israel that went into effect at the beginning of the week. Israel has said it does not intend to release him anytime soon. Awawdeh was arrested by Israel in December over accusations that he is a member of a terror group.