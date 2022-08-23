The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner in Critical Condition in Israel
Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, holding photos of Khalil Awawdeh outside the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City on August 1, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner in Critical Condition in Israel

08/23/2022

A Palestinian who has been on a 170-day hunger strike to protest being held in administrative detention by Israel is in critical condition. Khalil Awawdeh, 40, could die at any moment from a number of problems stemming from the hunger strike, Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights who examined Awawdeh earlier this month, told The Associated Press on Monday.

On Sunday, Israel’s Supreme Court turned down an appeal to release him due to his condition; the decision said that the court had viewed classified security information about the case and using that determined there was “solid and strong justification” to keep him in administrative detention. Under administrative detention, Israel holds Palestinians believed to be involved in terror activity without charge or trial for unspecified amounts of time that can last months or year.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad demanded Awawdeh’s release as part of the Egypt-brokered cease-fore with Israel that went into effect at the beginning of the week. Israel has said it does not intend to release him anytime soon. Awawdeh was arrested by Israel in December over accusations that he is a member of a terror group.

