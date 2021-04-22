IAEA Confirms Iran Has Installed More Advanced Centrifuges at Natanz

Iran has installed additional and more advanced centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility, days after an explosion damaged an unknown number of the machines. The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed the operation in a report to member states, according to Reuters. Iran also informed the UN that it plans to install even more cascades of the advanced centrifuges.

The centrifuges enrich uranium at up to 60% purity, which is prohibited under the nearly defunct 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers. The United States left the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions against Iran, leading Iran to continue to breach the deal.

Talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal, including indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, are expected to resume next week, after officials said Wednesday that “some progress” has been made.